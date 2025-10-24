Financial Survey: Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) & Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) and Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Acrivon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biomerica has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.6% of Acrivon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Biomerica shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Acrivon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Biomerica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acrivon Therapeutics N/A -50.78% -46.08% Biomerica -74.84% -73.44% -53.26%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Acrivon Therapeutics and Biomerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Acrivon Therapeutics and Biomerica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acrivon Therapeutics 1 1 5 1 2.75 Biomerica 1 0 0 0 1.00

Acrivon Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 650.00%. Given Acrivon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acrivon Therapeutics is more favorable than Biomerica.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acrivon Therapeutics and Biomerica”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acrivon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$80.56 million ($2.25) -0.89 Biomerica $5.31 million 1.62 -$4.97 million ($2.32) -1.25

Biomerica has higher revenue and earnings than Acrivon Therapeutics. Biomerica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acrivon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Acrivon Therapeutics beats Biomerica on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates. Its lead clinical candidate is ACR-368, a selective small molecule inhibitor targeting CHK1 and CHK2, which is in Phase II clinical trial across various tumor types, including platinum-resistant ovarian, endometrial, and bladder cancer. The company is also developing its preclinical stage pipeline programs targeting critical nodes in the DNA damage response, or DDR, pathways; and ACR-2316, a dual WEE1/PKMYT1 inhibitor. Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc., a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations. It primarily sells its products for gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, and various esoteric tests at the physicians' offices and over-the-counter drugstores, and hospital/clinical laboratories. The company is also developing InFoods IBS, that uses a simple blood sample to identify patient-specific foods which may alleviate irritable bowel syndrome symptoms; and H. Pylori diagnostic test that indicates if a patient is infected with the H. Pylori bacteria. In addition, it develops products to indicate if a person has been infected by COVID-19. Biomerica, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

