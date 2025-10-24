First American Financial Corporation $FAF Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,194 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,692,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,181,000 after buying an additional 876,874 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,636,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,580,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 671,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,058,000 after buying an additional 227,382 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,150,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,406,000 after buying an additional 187,144 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at First American Financial

In other First American Financial news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $229,705.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,874.85. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $76.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

First American Financial Trading Up 3.4%

FAF stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. First American Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $70.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.10.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.42. First American Financial had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 121.55%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

