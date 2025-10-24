Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Buys 1,640 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 9.3% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $97,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $221.09 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.94.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

