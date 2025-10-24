Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Receives GBX 236.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 228.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FORT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Forterra from GBX 250 to GBX 220 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Forterra from GBX 261 to GBX 208 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 price target on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 price target on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 190 price target on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th.

In related news, insider Nigel Lingwood purchased 50,000 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 180 per share, for a total transaction of £90,000. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FORT stock opened at GBX 183.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of £386.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.25. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 150 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 215. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 186.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 188.71.

Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 5.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Forterra had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 2.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forterra will post 11.9888346 earnings per share for the current year.

Forterra is a leading UK manufacturer of essential clay and concrete building products, with a unique combination of strong market positions in clay bricks, concrete blocks and precast concrete flooring. Our heritage dates back many decades and the durability, longevity and inherent sustainability of our products is evident in the construction of buildings that last for generations; wherever you are in Britain, you won’t be far from a building with a Forterra product within its fabric.

Our clay brick business combines our extensive secure mineral reserves with modern and efficient high-volume manufacturing processes to produce large quantities of extruded and soft mud bricks, primarily for the new build housing market.

