Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $21.60 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,728 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,106 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 12.3% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 107.0% during the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. HSBC set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total value of $13,493,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,958,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,586,180,301.73. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,855,762 shares in the company, valued at $518,092,342.04. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,801,577 shares of company stock worth $678,643,875 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $182.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.