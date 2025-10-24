Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Galaxy Digital from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Galaxy Digital from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Galaxy Digital from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Galaxy Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Trading Up 3.4%

GLXY opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Galaxy Digital has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $45.92.

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.11 billion.

Insider Activity at Galaxy Digital

In other Galaxy Digital news, COO Erin Elizabeth Brown sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $9,443,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 198,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,414.24. The trade was a 63.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Ferraro sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $27,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 687,921 shares in the company, valued at $24,765,156. The trade was a 52.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,183,333 shares of company stock worth $146,851,323 in the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galaxy Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Galaxy Digital by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galaxy Digital by 397.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.