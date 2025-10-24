Global Net Lease, Inc. $GNL Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 58,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after buying an additional 25,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GNL shares. KeyCorp upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Colliers Securities upgraded Global Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of GNL opened at $7.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.38 million. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 43.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.0%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -52.78%.

Global Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.