Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,728 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Arete upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

NVDA opened at $182.16 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.62. The company has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total value of $13,493,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,958,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,586,180,301.73. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $5,014,448.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,855,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,092,342.04. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,801,577 shares of company stock valued at $678,643,875. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

