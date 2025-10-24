GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONI) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.27 and last traded at $42.71. 294,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 331,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.33.

GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF Stock Down 1.4%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.17.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading LLC grew its position in GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF by 295.5% during the second quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Swan Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF in the second quarter valued at about $271,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1x Short COIN Daily ETF (CONI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1x inverse exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase Global, Inc stock. CONI was launched on Sep 3, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

