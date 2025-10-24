Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,173 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,658 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.5% of Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.94.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $1,514,772.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 520,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,354,761.34. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $221.09 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

