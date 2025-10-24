Gray Private Wealth LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Gray Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.9% of Gray Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gray Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,830 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Custos Family Office LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 22,722 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $680.00 to $682.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $625.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.44.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $520.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $511.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.79. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.