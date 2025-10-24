Gray Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Gray Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.4% of Gray Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gray Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salus Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sharpepoint LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apple from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $298.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.47.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $259.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.56. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $265.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

