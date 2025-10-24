Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,020 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.8% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $58,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $259.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.53 and a 200 day moving average of $218.56. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $265.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. HSBC set a $220.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Apple from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Phillip Securities cut Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

