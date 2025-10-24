Grimes & Company Inc. Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,788 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.0% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $35,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $1,163,288,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $13,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,523,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,098,897,766. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,801,577 shares of company stock worth $678,643,875 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $300.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. HSBC set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $182.16 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

