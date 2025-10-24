H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives $40.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.80.
HTHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of H World Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of H World Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
H World Group Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $38.70 on Friday. H World Group has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $40.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.35.
H World Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 435.0%. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.18%.
H World Group Company Profile
H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.
Read More
