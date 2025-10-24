Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HLMAF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Halma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, September 26th.

Halma Price Performance

About Halma

Halma stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Halma has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $48.20.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

