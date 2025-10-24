Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $29.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average is $23.89. The company has a market cap of $784.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $70.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

