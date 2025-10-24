Head to Head Comparison: Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) and XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) and XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Compass Therapeutics and XOMA Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Therapeutics 1 0 9 1 2.91 XOMA Royalty 1 1 2 0 2.25

Compass Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $13.10, suggesting a potential upside of 236.76%. XOMA Royalty has a consensus price target of $69.50, suggesting a potential upside of 102.80%. Given Compass Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Compass Therapeutics is more favorable than XOMA Royalty.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Therapeutics N/A -53.11% -46.14% XOMA Royalty -27.57% 2.63% 0.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Compass Therapeutics and XOMA Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

68.4% of Compass Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of XOMA Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Compass Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of XOMA Royalty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Compass Therapeutics and XOMA Royalty”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Therapeutics N/A N/A -$49.38 million ($0.45) -8.64 XOMA Royalty $12.77 million 32.43 -$13.82 million ($1.55) -22.11

XOMA Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than Compass Therapeutics. XOMA Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compass Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Compass Therapeutics has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOMA Royalty has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Compass Therapeutics beats XOMA Royalty on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells. It also develops CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor antibodies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About XOMA Royalty

(Get Free Report)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets. It has a portfolio with various assets. XOMA Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.