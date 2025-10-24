Head to Head Comparison: Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH) and Datatrak International (OTCMKTS:DTRK)

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) and Datatrak International (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Turtle Beach has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datatrak International has a beta of 4.85, meaning that its share price is 385% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Turtle Beach and Datatrak International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turtle Beach $372.77 million 0.90 $16.18 million $0.94 17.98 Datatrak International $6.68 million 4.39 $11.43 million N/A N/A

Turtle Beach has higher revenue and earnings than Datatrak International.

Profitability

This table compares Turtle Beach and Datatrak International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turtle Beach 5.53% 18.23% 7.63% Datatrak International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Turtle Beach and Datatrak International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turtle Beach 1 1 3 0 2.40 Datatrak International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Turtle Beach presently has a consensus target price of $17.38, indicating a potential upside of 2.81%. Given Turtle Beach’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Turtle Beach is more favorable than Datatrak International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of Turtle Beach shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Turtle Beach shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Datatrak International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Turtle Beach beats Datatrak International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turtle Beach

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand. It serves retailers, distributors, and other customers in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

About Datatrak International

DATATRAK International, Inc., a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates. The company also provides DATATRAK Clinical Consulting Services, such as training, support, learning center, Software as a Service hosting, standards, and trial design services. It serves contract research organizations, pharma and biotech companies, and clinical trial device companies. DATATRAK International, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

