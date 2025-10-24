Head-To-Head Survey: Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) & Linkage Global (NASDAQ:LGCB)

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) and Linkage Global (NASDAQ:LGCB – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Global-e Online has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Linkage Global has a beta of -0.77, meaning that its share price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global-e Online and Linkage Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global-e Online -3.37% -3.20% -2.35% Linkage Global N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

94.6% of Global-e Online shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Linkage Global shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Global-e Online shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Global-e Online and Linkage Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global-e Online $752.76 million 7.77 -$75.55 million ($0.17) -202.65 Linkage Global $10.29 million 1.68 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A

Linkage Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global-e Online.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Global-e Online and Linkage Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global-e Online 2 1 11 0 2.64 Linkage Global 1 0 0 0 1.00

Global-e Online presently has a consensus target price of $48.08, indicating a potential upside of 39.57%. Given Global-e Online’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global-e Online is more favorable than Linkage Global.

Summary

Global-e Online beats Linkage Global on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global-e Online

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Linkage Global

(Get Free Report)

Linkage Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider in Japan, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It provides cross-border product sales; digital marketing services; and e-commerce operation training and software support services. Linkage Global Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.