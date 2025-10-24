Helport AI (NASDAQ:HPAI) vs. Dolphin Digital Media (NASDAQ:DLPN) Financial Review

Helport AI (NASDAQ:HPAI – Get Free Report) and Dolphin Digital Media (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Helport AI and Dolphin Digital Media”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helport AI $29.58 million 3.77 $7.37 million N/A N/A Dolphin Digital Media $51.69 million 0.38 -$12.60 million ($1.29) -1.28

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Helport AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dolphin Digital Media.

62.4% of Helport AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Dolphin Digital Media shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Helport AI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Dolphin Digital Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Helport AI has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dolphin Digital Media has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Helport AI and Dolphin Digital Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helport AI 1 0 0 0 1.00 Dolphin Digital Media 1 0 1 0 2.00

Dolphin Digital Media has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 203.03%. Given Dolphin Digital Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dolphin Digital Media is more favorable than Helport AI.

Profitability

This table compares Helport AI and Dolphin Digital Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helport AI N/A N/A N/A Dolphin Digital Media -28.08% -62.59% -11.41%

About Helport AI

Helport AI Ltd. engages in the development of intelligent products, solutions, and a digital platform for customer contact centers. The firm offers AI Assist, a software that provides tailored AI-powered guidance and oversight for contact center interactions and customer experience, with functions including agent assistant, quality assurance (QA) assistant, supervisor assistant, and knowledge base assistant. It also operates Helphub Crowdsourcing Platform, an AI integrated contact center business process outsourcing (BPO) platform that serves both companies providing and seeking BPO services. The company was founded in September 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Dolphin Digital Media

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content. The Content Production segment produces and distributes feature films and digital content. In addition, it offers strategic marketing and publicity services to individuals and corporates in the entertainment, hospitality, and music industries; and marketing direction, public relations counsel, and media strategy for video game publishers, as well as eSports leagues and other entities in the gaming industry. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

