Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,074 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 349,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 3.0% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $55,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $182.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.20. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $13,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,523,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,098,897,766. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,801,577 shares of company stock valued at $678,643,875. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Arete lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

