Hope Bancorp, Inc. $HOPE Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,201,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,820 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $3,451,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 420,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 320,091 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 292,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $2,312,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $38,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,135.82. This trade represents a 12.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,102 shares of company stock valued at $76,068 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $10.53 on Friday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $14.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOPE. Zacks Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

