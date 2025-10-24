Intelligent Livermore ETF (NASDAQ:LIVR) Trading 0.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Intelligent Livermore ETF (NASDAQ:LIVR – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.53 and last traded at $29.43. Approximately 631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.65. The company has a market cap of $19.72 million and a P/E ratio of 20.94.
The Intelligent Livermore ETF (LIVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of 60-90 global large-cap companies. Stock selection relies on AI and human synergy. LIVR was launched on Sep 17, 2024 and is issued by Intelligent Investor.
