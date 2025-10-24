Iowa State Bank Acquires 441 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.1% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,884,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,277 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $221.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.24 and a 200-day moving average of $213.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

