iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $208.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $209.57.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

