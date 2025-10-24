JBG SMITH Properties $JBGS Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 554.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 673,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after buying an additional 570,428 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $4,364,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 167.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 160,132 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 50.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 404,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 135,440 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,298,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after purchasing an additional 78,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JBG SMITH Properties

In related news, CAO Angela Valdes sold 10,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $217,409.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $93,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,457 shares of company stock worth $661,800 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on JBGS. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on JBG SMITH Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. New Street Research set a $19.00 target price on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JBG SMITH Properties has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

JBGS stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.35. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.77.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $126.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 29.54%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

Recommended Stories

