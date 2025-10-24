Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,724 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.7% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 136,728 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 27,106 shares during the period. Orca Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.8% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,299 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 35,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 301,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. New Street Research upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $182.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.20. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $13,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,523,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,098,897,766. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,801,577 shares of company stock worth $678,643,875. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

