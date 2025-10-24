Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives GBX 296.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 296.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KGF. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 306 to GBX 331 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 300 to GBX 285 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 312 to GBX 306 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kingfisher to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 320 to GBX 280 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th.

KGF opened at GBX 319.49 on Friday. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of GBX 227.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 319.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 278.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 279.18.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 15.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Kingfisher had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kingfisher will post 23.6949924 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 1,900 stores, supported by a team of c.76,000 colleagues. We operate in seven countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.

