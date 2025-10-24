Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,985 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 36.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 47,526,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $632,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705,061 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 365.8% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,876,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400,447 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 95.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,949,976 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398,687 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at $33,877,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at $28,898,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. Kinross Gold Corporation has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $27.84.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 25.18%.The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.68%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KGC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

