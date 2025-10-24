KPP Advisory Services LLC Purchases 754 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.6% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Amazon.com by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,884,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.94.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $221.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

