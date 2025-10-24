LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Receives $2.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.6850.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LVTX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on LAVA Therapeutics from $1.50 to $1.24 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LAVA Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th.

LAVA Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LVTX opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.50. LAVA Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 2,370,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $3,318,746.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 1,181,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $1,736,262.57. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,947,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,238.07. This trade represents a 28.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,861,226 shares of company stock worth $9,944,164. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LAVA Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lepercq De Neuflize Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $2,490,000.

LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

