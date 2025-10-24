Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 75,718 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,149,304. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $253.08 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $257.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

