Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) and Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) and Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Linde and Westlake Chemical Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Linde 0 2 8 2 3.00 Westlake Chemical Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00

Linde currently has a consensus target price of $520.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.54%. Given Linde’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Linde is more favorable than Westlake Chemical Partners.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linde $33.01 billion 6.39 $6.57 billion $14.06 32.01 Westlake Chemical Partners $1.14 billion 0.61 $62.39 million $1.49 13.18

This table compares Linde and Westlake Chemical Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Linde has higher revenue and earnings than Westlake Chemical Partners. Westlake Chemical Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Linde, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Linde and Westlake Chemical Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linde 20.20% 19.09% 9.19% Westlake Chemical Partners 4.78% 6.38% 4.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Linde shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Linde shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Linde pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Westlake Chemical Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Linde pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westlake Chemical Partners pays out 126.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Linde has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Linde has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westlake Chemical Partners has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Linde beats Westlake Chemical Partners on 16 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Linde

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants for third-party customers, as well as for the gas businesses in various locations, such as air separation, hydrogen, synthesis, olefin, and natural gas plants. It serves a range of industries, including healthcare, chemicals and energy, manufacturing, metals and mining, food and beverage, and electronics. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in Woking, the United Kingdom.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company’s ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis. Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Westlake Chemical Partners LP was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.