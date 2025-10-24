Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases 312 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 36.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6%

Alphabet stock opened at $253.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $257.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,258.92. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Melius Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.12.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

