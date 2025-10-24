Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Sells 290 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.94.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $221.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.24 and its 200 day moving average is $213.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

