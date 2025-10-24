LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives $38.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LTC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th.

LTC Properties Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $39.89.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.97 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 38.24%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. LTC Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.670-2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dec 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 615.0%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 124,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 36,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

