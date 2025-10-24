Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH Stock Position Raised by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Eddie Capel sold 37,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $8,296,645.56. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 162,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,212,673.84. This trade represents a 18.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.53, for a total transaction of $448,376.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,757.71. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH opened at $194.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.18 and its 200-day moving average is $197.47. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.81 and a 12 month high of $312.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The company had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.950-4.970 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.83.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

