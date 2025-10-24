Masco (NYSE:MAS) and Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Head-To-Head Survey

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) and Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Get Masco alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Masco has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontdoor has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Masco and Frontdoor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Masco 0 13 5 1 2.37 Frontdoor 1 3 2 0 2.17

Valuation & Earnings

Masco currently has a consensus price target of $73.86, indicating a potential upside of 6.20%. Frontdoor has a consensus price target of $59.75, indicating a potential downside of 13.88%. Given Masco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Masco is more favorable than Frontdoor.

This table compares Masco and Frontdoor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masco $7.83 billion 1.86 $822.00 million $3.77 18.45 Frontdoor $1.84 billion 2.74 $235.00 million $3.39 20.47

Masco has higher revenue and earnings than Frontdoor. Masco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Frontdoor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Masco and Frontdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masco 10.51% 1,519.31% 17.10% Frontdoor 13.07% 125.21% 15.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.9% of Masco shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Masco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Frontdoor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Masco beats Frontdoor on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Masco

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products. This segment provides its products under the DELTA, BRIZO, PEERLESS, HANSGROHE, AXOR, KRAUS, EASY DRAIN, STEAMIST, ELITESTEAM, GINGER, NEWPORT BRASS, BRASSTECH, WALTEC, BRISTAN, HERITAGE, MIROLIN, HOT SPRING, CALDERA, FREEFLOW SPAS, FANTASY SPAS, ENDLESS POOLS, BRASSCRAFT, PLUMB SHOP, COBRA, COBRA PRO, and MASTER PLUMBER brands. Its Decorative Architectural Products segment offers paints, primers, specialty coatings, stains, and waterproofing products, as well as paint applicators and accessories; cabinet and door hardware, functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, closet organization systems, and picture hanging accessories; decorative bath hardware, mirrors, and shower accessories and doors; and decorative indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, landscape lighting, and LED lighting systems. This segment provides its products under the BEHR, KILZ, WHIZZ, Elder & Jenks, LIBERTY, BRAINERD, FRANKLIN BRASS, KICHLER, and ÉLAN brands. It sells its products to the plumbing, heating, and hardware wholesalers; home centers and online retailers; hardware stores; electrical and landscape distributors; lighting showrooms; building supply outlets; and other mass merchandisers. Masco Corporation was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

About Frontdoor

(Get Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc. provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It also offers on-demand home services and a one-stop app experience for home repair and maintenance; and Streem technology, an app that empowers homeowners by connecting them in real time through video chat with qualified experts to diagnose and solve their problems. The company serves homeowners under the Frontdoor, American Home Shield, HSA, OneGuard, Landmark Home Warranty, Frontdoor logo, and Streem brands. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.