Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 304 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $13,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,523,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,098,897,766. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,801,577 shares of company stock worth $678,643,875. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA
NVIDIA Stock Performance
Shares of NVDA opened at $182.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.20. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.
NVIDIA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.
NVIDIA Profile
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NVIDIA
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Warner Bros. Bidding War Potential: How High Could WBD Shares Go?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Analysts Eye 30% Upside in Netflix After Q3 Earnings Crash
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- O’Reilly Automotive’s Stock Price Uptrend Will Continue in 2026
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.