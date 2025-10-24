Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,870 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after buying an additional 5,896,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $13,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,523,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,098,897,766. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,801,577 shares of company stock valued at $678,643,875 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $182.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $320.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $300.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

