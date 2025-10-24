MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Optimize Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 26.3% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,799.12.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,148.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,320.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,353.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,646.00 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.48 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

