Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd.

Mercedes-Benz Group Trading Up 0.8%

OTCMKTS:MBGYY opened at C$15.42 on Friday. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 12 month low of C$12.55 and a 12 month high of C$16.87. The firm has a market cap of C$59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.96.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$37.62 billion during the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 7.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

