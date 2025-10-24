Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $581.00 to $639.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Melius Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $595.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.44.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $520.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $555.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,493,678,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 564,387.1% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 90,549,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,040,162,000 after purchasing an additional 90,533,328 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,733,827,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 40,290.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,695,303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,528,950,000 after purchasing an additional 46,579,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 49,640.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,967,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,905,904,000 after purchasing an additional 29,906,791 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

