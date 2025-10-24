MNTN Inc. (NYSE:MNTN) Receives $30.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MNTN Inc. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.70.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNTN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MNTN from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on MNTN from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MNTN in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MNTN from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised MNTN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th.
MNTN Price Performance
MNTN (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $68.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.54 million. MNTN’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. MNTN has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.
Institutional Trading of MNTN
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in MNTN in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MNTN in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in shares of MNTN in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MNTN in the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MNTN in the second quarter worth approximately $487,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MNTN Company Profile
MNTN is on a mission to transform Connected TV (“CTV”) into a next-generation performance marketing channel. Our revolutionary Performance TV (“PTV”) software platform allows marketers to combine the powerful storytelling format of TV advertising with the targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities of paid search and social advertising.
