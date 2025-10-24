Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,609,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,649 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.0% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $450,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,085,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 64,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6%

Alphabet stock opened at $253.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $257.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.