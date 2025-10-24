Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,715,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,802,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 5.4% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 96,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,556,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM stock opened at $294.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $318.01. The firm has a market cap of $809.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

