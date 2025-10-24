New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.8667.

EDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $56.20 to $58.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of EDU stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.27. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $68.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.17.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.37. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.59%.The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 738.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

