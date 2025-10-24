NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Position Boosted by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,299 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.9% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,855,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,092,342.04. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total value of $13,493,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,958,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,586,180,301.73. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,801,577 shares of company stock valued at $678,643,875 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $182.16 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.35 and its 200-day moving average is $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.