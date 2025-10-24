NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Glass Wealth Management Co LLC

Glass Wealth Management Co LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,139 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.4% of Glass Wealth Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,637 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group set a $320.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $182.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $13,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,523,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,098,897,766. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,801,577 shares of company stock valued at $678,643,875. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

